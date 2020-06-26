Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Virginia Beach Department of Public Health holds free coronavirus (COVID-19) community testing event

Location: Green Run High School, 1700 Dahlia Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Caitlin Leonard, City of Virginia Beach, caitlin.leonard@vdh.virginia.gov, 1 757 518 2629

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Michael Vick celebrates 40th birthday - 40th birthday of Michael Vick, former American football quarterback who played 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the first NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and holds the record for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109). Vick pleaded guilty for his involvement in a dog fighting ring in 2007 and spent 21 months in federal prison

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/MichaelVick

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM CANCELED: Smithsonian's annual 'Innovations in Flight' family day and outdoor aviation display - CANCELED: Annual 'Innovations in Flight' family day and outdoor aviation display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air & Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://airandspace.si.edu/, https://twitter.com/airandspace

Contacts: Alison Mitchell, National Air and Space Museum media, mitchellac@si.edu, 1 202 633 2376