What does the Saharan dust look like?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

The First Alert Storm Team has been mentioning this dust from the Sahara desert all week. Now that’s it’s started to impact the U.S, what has it looked like?

Hazy skies were reported across many states from the deep south to the Plains.

Hazy skies also reported over Oklahoma and Texas. This also has reduced air quality leading to breathing problems for anyone especially with respiratory issues.

A hazy OKC skyline this afternoon with the Saharan dust moving in. #okwx #koco5 pic.twitter.com/zxI8YQMn5T — Michael Armstrong (@KOCOMichael) June 26, 2020

This video shows a thick haze over Texas and the impact on the Houston area.

Locally the dust plume will not be that thick. We will more so see the remnants. What’s possible as this dust continues to move in, is that skies can look more hazy but we may see some really nice sunrises and sunsets. The more dust and aerosol particles in the atmosphere, the more brilliant a sunrise or sunset can be.

This is not a dust storm, or a wall of dust. This is simply a plume of dust particles getting mixed into the atmosphere.

Air quality is not expected to be an issue for our local area.

If you have a great sunrise or sunset picture from the weekend, we’d love to see it!

SAL doing its thing. Sunset this evening at Sheffield… Photo from Jerry Woolfolk pic.twitter.com/NymIcgDcZB — James Spann (@spann) June 26, 2020

