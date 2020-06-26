Advertisement

What does the Saharan dust look like?

With all the talk on the dust from the Sahara desert, what does it really look like as it impacted parts of the U.S.?
Sahara dust, TX
Sahara dust, TX(ABC News)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

The First Alert Storm Team has been mentioning this dust from the Sahara desert all week. Now that’s it’s started to impact the U.S, what has it looked like?

Hazy skies were reported across many states from the deep south to the Plains.

Hazy skies also reported over Oklahoma and Texas. This also has reduced air quality leading to breathing problems for anyone especially with respiratory issues.

This video shows a thick haze over Texas and the impact on the Houston area.

Locally the dust plume will not be that thick. We will more so see the remnants. What’s possible as this dust continues to move in, is that skies can look more hazy but we may see some really nice sunrises and sunsets. The more dust and aerosol particles in the atmosphere, the more brilliant a sunrise or sunset can be.

This is not a dust storm, or a wall of dust. This is simply a plume of dust particles getting mixed into the atmosphere.

Air quality is not expected to be an issue for our local area.

If you have a great sunrise or sunset picture from the weekend, we’d love to see it!

