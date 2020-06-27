3-star Class of 2021 defensive lineman commits to JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from a Class of 2021 defensive lineman Saturday afternoon.

Josh Toner from Cherokee High School in Marlton, New Jersey announced his commitment to the Dukes with a post on Twitter.

Toner is rated as a 3-star recruit by Rivals. According to the recruiting service, he had 14 offers including from Temple, Army, Towson, and Monmouth. Toner is JMU’s ninth commit in the Class of 2021.

