3-star Class of 2021 defensive lineman commits to JMU

The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from a Class of 2021 defensive lineman Saturday afternoon.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from a Class of 2021 defensive lineman Saturday afternoon.

Josh Toner from Cherokee High School in Marlton, New Jersey announced his commitment to the Dukes with a post on Twitter.

Toner is rated as a 3-star recruit by Rivals. According to the recruiting service, he had 14 offers including from Temple, Army, Towson, and Monmouth. Toner is JMU’s ninth commit in the Class of 2021.

