First Alert Forecast: Muggy tonight, chance for storms tomorrow

Here’s your local forecast:
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WHSV) — Humidity has arrived this weekend setting the stage for a muggy night for the region. A nearby front from the north and warm temperatures again tomorrow will prompt the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a small chance that some of these storms could be strong to severe but that threat stays mainly stays south of our region.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. A nice day with humidity returning. A nice evening with temperatures in the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

SUNRISE SUNSET ALERT THIS WEEKEND!

A leftover plume of Saharan dust has moved into the area this weekend. This will not be anywhere near as strong as the impact on the Caribbean earlier this week. However, we may see a bit of haziness to the sky for the weekend. With the extra dust and particulates in the air, this can create a vibrant sunrises and sunsets this weekend. We should be relatively dry, make sure to keep an eye to the sky!

We have more information on why this is happening here:

Saharan Dust heading into the region through weekend
SUNDAY: A muggy start with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Slightly cooler than Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours due to a passing front. Strong to severe storms are unlikely for our area but that chance increases traveling south of the region. Partly to mostly cloudy again Sunday night where a stray shower or storm is possible and overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Some areas may hit 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Increasing clouds throughout the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures in the mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours again. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and keeping temperatures warm. Highs in the mid 80s with another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows will continue to be in the mid 60s.

