Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been waiting to see what would happen with baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time All-Star and member of the reigning World Series champions owns most of the Nationals’ career hitting records. He is offering his thoughts in a diary of sorts — as told to AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich — while waiting for the sport to return. In the 10th installment, Zimmerman discusses what is on his mind now that there is a plan to play the 2020 season — and whether he will participate.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league was preparing to enter its eighth season when it was shut down on March 12 and now the teams have descended on Utah for the month-long World Cup-style tournament. Eight of the league’s teams are sequestered in facilities used by the the Utah Royals and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Players will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and games will be played without fans.