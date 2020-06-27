Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say six people were were arrested during the latest round of late-night protests at the Robert E. Lee monument grounds in Virginia’s capital city. The police department said in a news release Saturday morning that officers announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared at 10:25 p.m. Friday night after an officer was shot by a paintball. Police say several other officers were subsequently shot by paintballs and struck by other hard objects. Police said one officer deployed pepper spray. According to the Times-Dispatch, the conflict marked the fifth time this week authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds of demonstrators to disperse.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The interim police chief in Richmond, Virginia, has resigned after 11 days on the job and a new chief has been named to fill his role. News outlets report Interim Richmond Police Chief William Blackwell announced his resignation in an email to Richmond police officers Friday. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office then said the mayor had appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the department's new police chief. The mayor’s office said Blackwell has asked to return to his previous position as a major within the department.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a Virginia man who has been held in Spain for the last year on drug trafficking charges says he was an unwitting courier for a criminal syndicate. The Justice Department is backing that conclusion. It told the Spanish government in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that there's no evidence 76-year-old Victor Stemberger knew that he was transporting cocaine to the country at the time of his arrest. Stemberger is set for trial in Madrid later this month. His family says he has not been the same since a brain injury nearly 15 years ago.

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A circuit judge in Virginia has dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously. Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users. A Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts are still defendants in the case.