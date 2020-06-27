Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say six people were were arrested during the latest round of late-night protests at the Robert E. Lee monument grounds in Virginia’s capital city. The police department said in a news release Saturday morning that officers announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared at 10:25 p.m. Friday night after an officer was shot by a paintball. Police say several other officers were subsequently shot by paintballs and struck by other hard objects. Police said one officer deployed pepper spray. According to the Times-Dispatch, the conflict marked the fifth time this week authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds of demonstrators to disperse.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The interim police chief in Richmond, Virginia, has resigned after 11 days on the job and a new chief has been named to fill his role. News outlets report Interim Richmond Police Chief William Blackwell announced his resignation in an email to Richmond police officers Friday. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office then said the mayor had appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the department's new police chief. The mayor’s office said Blackwell has asked to return to his previous position as a major within the department.

MARION, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was charged in federal court this week in connection with the burning of a cross on the front lawn a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen’s office announced the arrest Friday afternoon of 40-year-old James Brown of Marion. Brown was charged with lying to federal agents and criminal interference with fair housing based on the victim’s race following an investigation into the June 14 overnight cross-burning in Marion, a small town in southwest Virginia. Court records show Brown made a brief initial appearance in court Friday and remained in custody.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an 11-month-old girl has died after being inadvertently left unattended in a vehicle for “an extended period of time." The Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release Saturday that officers responded Friday around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child. A preliminary investigation found the girl’s father placed her in the back seat of an SUV at his home and left her while he used another car to run errands. Temperature readings in the area on Friday climbed into the high 80s and low 90s. Police say no charges are expected.