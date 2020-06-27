Advertisement

Local campground sees increase in business and first-timers this summer

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Campgrounds are welcoming families for summer vacations, and once local campground and RV park is seeing an increase in guests, especially first-time campers.

Erika Zipser, manager of Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park in Staunton, said this season, their 150 campsites have been selling out, or coming close to it, most weekends.

“So many first-timers right now,” Zipser said. “We get a lot of rental RVs through... People who think this is a fun, new way to vacation.”

She said a lot of campers are coming in from around the valley, but they’re also seeing guests from out-of-state.

Even with Virginia progressing with reopening plans, Zipser said they will continue with their usual precautions. She said the campground’s pool will be closed all summer.

“We are going to keep it closed this season... It’s not a large facility and we don’t have a good way to keep people socially distanced,” Zipser said. “The regulations in place to open a pool are just not something we’re staffed to do and we don’t have the expertise for.”

Zipser said campers have complimented staff on their safety precautions, but some still need to be reminded to wear face masks in required facilities, like the main office, store, and restrooms.

Most of them are fine [with wearing masks],” Zipser said. “Every once in a while I have to serve someone outside in the driveway because they don’t have a mask and are unprepared.”

For more information on Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, click here.

