Man dies after tree falls on vehicle along I-64
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A man is dead after a tree fell on his vehicle along Interstate 64 on Monday evening.
The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. near mile marker 205 eastbound on June 22.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Kevin Michael Bryant, 39, of Williamsburg, was in the left lane when a tree from the median fell and hit his vehicle.
Police said he died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
