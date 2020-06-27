Man dies after tree falls on vehicle along I-64

A man is dead after a tree fell on his vehicle along Interstate 64 on Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. near mile marker 205 eastbound on June 22.

Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Kevin Michael Bryant, 39, of Williamsburg, was in the left lane when a tree from the median fell and hit his vehicle.

Police said he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

