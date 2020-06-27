Northam to participate in virtual ‘Global Pride 2020’ event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will join LGBTQ+ activists and world leaders for a virtual Pride event in response to other events that have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 24-hour virtual event, “Global Pride 2020″ will feature a pre-recorded message from Northam that will air between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

You can watch the event and Northam’s message, here.

On July 1, several new laws protecting and expanding the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals will go into effect in Virginia. The new laws include the Virginia Values Act, the ban of conversion therapy for minors, increased protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools and make it easier for LGBTQ+ individuals to get a birth certificate that matches their gender identity.

