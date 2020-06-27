Advertisement

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters after speaking at the launch of the electric Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lordstown, Ohio.
Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters after speaking at the launch of the electric Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lordstown, Ohio.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Pence will still travel to those states, which have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days, the White House confirmed, saying he will meet with governors and their health teams.

Pence said Friday during a briefing by the White House’s coronavirus task force that he would be visiting Florida, Texas and Arizona to receive a “ground report” on spiking cases of COVD-19 across the region. The three states’ Republican governors have come under criticism for pushing for aggressive reopening after virus-related lockdowns as cases in the states rise.

Pence is traveling to Dallas on Sunday to attend a “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas before meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But planned political events later in the week have been pushed off.

On Tuesday, Pence was supposed to address a Trump-Pence campaign “Faith in America” event in Tuscon, Arizona, before meeting Gov. Doug Ducey in Yuma. The campaign event has been postponed.

In Florida on Thursday, Pence was to embark on a bus tour, including an appearance in Lake Wales at an event organized by the pro-Trump group America First Policies billed as the “Great American Comeback tour.” The group announced that “out of an abundance of caution at this time, we are postponing the Great American Comeback tour stop in Florida. We look forward to rescheduling soon.”

The Sarasota County Republican Party confirmed in a note to supporters that Pence’s campaign event along the Gulf Coast of the state was also postponed. He was still set to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local campground sees increase in business and first-timers this summer

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The 150 sites at Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park have been filling up every weekend this summer.

Local

LGBTQ Resource Center organizes additional events after cancellation of Staunton Pride

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
COVID-19 canceled Pride Month events, but now Staunton Pride and the LGBTQ Resource Center are switching gears to celebrate safely this summer.

National

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday.

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

Latest News

National

Five states set new single day COVID-19 infection records

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Florida sets new daily record with 9,585 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

What to wear: Feds’ mixed messages on masks sow confusion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI
The federal government has been sending a foggy message over the past few months about whether people should wear face masks during the pandemic.

National

Miss. Governor on state flag: ‘If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Reeves shared a tweet Saturday morning that the argument over the flag has become “divisive” and that “it’s time to end it.”

National

Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point.

National

Governors face competing voices as reported virus cases rise

Updated: 6 hours ago
With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on what they should do.

National

Coronavirus cases surge, US continues to reopen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|