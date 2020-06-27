Preventing heat illness in dogs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With a hot weekend in store and the heat of the summer not too far behind, you can’t forget about your pets. Some of the signs of overheating might not be obvious.

It is typical for dogs to pant when they are hot but vets say if the panting rate starts to quicken and become repetitive, that’s when heat issues begin to happen. A dog will also try to find shade to cool down.

A local veterinarian said if the dog starts acting uncoordinated or just lays on the ground. Heat illness is already occurring.

“Like a person that’s had heat stroke, they get very mentally disoriented. The dog may start to act that way where they just have a very dull attitude,” says Dr. Garrett Smith, a veterinarian from Ashby Animal Clinic.

Other things to consider with dogs is preventing burned paws Smith said.

“A good kind of rule of thumb would be if you would be reluctant to walk on it with your bare feet, then it would probably be a good idea to avoid it as best you can with your dog,” Smith said.

