Advertisement

Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta planning for the start of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro school administrators are making plans for the ’20-‘21 school year.

Thursday afternoon, the Staunton School Board voted during a virtual meeting to move the first day of school back two weeks to August 18, joining Waynesboro and Augusta County Public Schools. This allows an extra two weeks to train teachers and principals on how to operate under phase three of the Governor’s plan to reopen Virginia.

Augusta County’s school board voted to approve phase three reopening plans Thursday night. Waynesboro Superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, shared details with the School Board Thursday night during a meeting at Waynesboro High School. Staunton’s Superintendent talked about similar efforts earlier in the day.

All three schools systems are looking at the same plan. Families would have the option to keep their children home for strictly virtual learning or have a hybrid of remote and in-school learning.

Mondays would be for deep cleaning and planning with no students in the build. Some students would go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the other half would go on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We have a plan that has a lot of moving parts. There are a lot of unknowns. We are just going to lay out a simplified approach and take it day by day and make the best of it,” said Chairman of the Augusta County School Board Nicholas Collins.

Staunton Superintendent, Dr. Garett Smith, says it will be important to get teachers and principals comfortable with how things work.

By Tara Todd | June 25, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 10:41 AM

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro school administrators are making plans for the ’20-‘21 school year.

Thursday afternoon, the Staunton School Board voted during a virtual meeting to move the first day of school back two weeks to August 18, joining Waynesboro and Augusta County Public Schools. This allows an extra two weeks to train teachers and principals on how to operate under phase three of the Governor’s plan to reopen Virginia.

Augusta County’s school board voted to approve phase three reopening plans Thursday night. Waynesboro Superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, shared details with the School Board Thursday night during a meeting at Waynesboro High School. Staunton’s Superintendent talked about similar efforts earlier in the day.

All three schools systems are looking at the same plan. Families would have the option to keep their children home for strictly virtual learning or have a hybrid of remote and in-school learning.

Mondays would be for deep cleaning and planning with no students in the build. Some students would go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the other half would go on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We have a plan that has a lot of moving parts. There are a lot of unknowns. We are just going to lay out a simplified approach and take it day by day and make the best of it,” said Chairman of the Augusta County School Board Nicholas Collins.

Staunton Superintendent, Dr. Garett Smith, says it will be important to get teachers and principals comfortable with how things work.

“Movement in hallways, temperature checks, wellness health screenings, getting off the buses, and entering buildings, rules for using the bathroom, and how we’re gonna go through lunch lines, and how we’re gonna feed children, all of these things... recess,” stated Smith. “All of these things will need to be worked on before we can open school.”

Administrators and teachers in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta will work to keep students six feet apart, requiring masks when that’s not possible.

Staunton issued a full draft of the plan to families Thursday night. Augusta County and Waynesboro are expected to do the same on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stonewall Jackson Bed and Breakfast

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Stonewall Jackson bed and breakfast owners are looking to change the name of their hotel. The hotel will be open to guests but under a new name. The name doesn't have any ties to Stonewall Jackson, but the name would make people feel like it would be a direct celebration after a confederate leader.

News

Watch the late evening forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the late evening forecast

News

Stonewall Jackson Hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a follow up on a story about Stonewall Jackson Hotel changing its name. The company in Staunton stated that they are going to change their name, but they do not provide any additional details about a timeline for when that change is going to happen.

News

Police chase teens at speeds at over 100MPH

Updated: 3 hours ago
"We were having fun being chased by the police, we didn't think we were going to get caught." Those words police in Hardy County say that the 2 suspects said after a high-speed chase in parts of western Virginia. Police chased a BMW after they noticed that the car was going 100MPH in a construction zone and didn't stop. The teens were taken to jail after the pursuit ended in a peaceful manner.

News

Shenandoah Country Schools plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shenandoah County School students will begin on August 17th this year. It will be different, the plan has older students learning more online and younger students in the classroom.

Latest News

News

First Confirmed Mis-c in the valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
Today we learned about the rare case of the inflammatory syndrome that affects children and is linked to COVID-19. Its the first in our part of Virginia and 5th case reported in the commonwealth.

News

Rita Wilson

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wilson was Staunton's first African-American Councilwoman that retired in 2008, after 16 years of service. She had died by the age of 75 in 2016. To honor and remember her, the Staunton city council will name its chambers after Rita Wilson.

News

Couple sue Royal Caribbean over volcano burns

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mathew Urey and Lauren Barham were along with the 47 people that were visiting New Zealand's White Island when the explosion happened. They were burned. The couple had claimed that the company didn't make the danger of the trip dangerous. The brochure states that one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Local

Staunton City Council is naming its chambers after community leader Rita Wilson

Updated: 5 hours ago
Staunton City Council is naming council chambers after community leader Rita Wilson. Wilson was Staunton’s first Black councilwoman who retired in 2008 after 16 years of service, part of that as vice mayor.

Local

Waynesboro welcomes people downtown with BINGO and scavenger hunt

Updated: 5 hours ago
Waynesboro is doing something fun to welcome people back to downtown. It's a scavenger hunt BINGO game called Wake Up Waynesboro.

One On One

1on1: State Senator Obenshain on police reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bob Corso
State Senator Mark Obenshain discusses police reform. A special session of the Virginia General Assembly is possible on the issue.