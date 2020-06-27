VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
13-17-26-27-34
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
02-08-10-23-30
(two, eight, ten, twenty-three, thirty)
13-14-15-35-42, Cash Ball: 4
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-two; Cash Ball: four)
19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
7-7-1
(seven, seven, one)
0-5-3-6
(zero, five, three, six)
4-3-9-8
(four, three, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million