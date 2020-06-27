Advertisement

Valley school divisions begin discussion on plans for the fall

Dr.Johnston said parents can decide if they would like their students to only learn from home.
Dr.Johnston said parents can decide if they would like their students to only learn from home.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday evening, the Shenandoah County School Board began a discussion on a drafted plan for what returning to the classroom may look like for students this coming Fall.

The plan would have older students learning more from an online classroom while younger students would learn mainly in the physical classroom.

“We can have Pre-K through grade five attend school in the buildings four days a week and sixth through 12th-grade student only one day a week,” Dr. Mark Johnston, Superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools, said. “We also know that some students with disabilities and some like English language learners will be needing to come to school.”

This would mean one day a week students up to the fifth grade would have class online and for four days out of the week students sixth through 12 would learn online.

Dr. Johnston said one of the factors that played a role into how many days a student will physically be in the classroom depends on how many students they can transport, given social distancing guidelines.

“We know that on a normal day in a normal year we can transport 4,600 students a day,” Dr. Johnston, said. “But under conditions of physical distancing, we can only transport about 900 students a day.”

For now, the drafted plan has the school year starting a few days later than normal on Aug. 17. Dr. Johnston said this is to give more time for teachers to prepare most of their lessons for online learning.

He said he understands this would mean classes would be going on during the week of the Shenandoah County Fair, but because of the late start date, it must be done.

He said he hopes while older students may be in class online they will still be able to attend the fair. Because the start date for schools in Shenandoah County would be pushed back the end date of the school year would be May 27.

This is just a plan, but the Shenandoah County School Board will take action on the draft at the start of July. Parents should receive a survey sometime next week on the drafter plans.

On Thursday, Rockingham County Public Schools also sent an email out to parents on the beginning discussion of what this upcoming school year will look like.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Division Superintendent, said a drafted proposal will be made early next month with hopes to have a final decision made by the school board’s July 13 meeting.

He also said all subjects including P.E class and Fine Art classes will continue to be taught this upcoming school year. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards, of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, is staying in contact with Dr. Scheikl on what classes may look like at Massanutten Technical Center.

RCPS also is staying in contact with health officials on mitigation strategies to increase the number of students in the building safely.

“With social distancing measures in place that’s simply not going to happen and so we’re working on ways to have a short transition phase where a student may only be their part of the week,” Dr. Scheikl said.

RCPS is asking for parent’s feedback through a questionnaire and at their upcoming school board meeting.

Both school divisions said if social distancing guidelines change during the school year, the number of students in the building may, too.

To learn more about the plans in place for Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County schools, click here.

