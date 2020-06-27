Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 27.

Saturday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM CANCELED: Smithsonian's annual 'Innovations in Flight' family day and outdoor aviation display - CANCELED: Annual 'Innovations in Flight' family day and outdoor aviation display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air & Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://airandspace.si.edu/, https://twitter.com/airandspace

Contacts: Alison Mitchell, National Air and Space Museum media, mitchellac@si.edu, 1 202 633 2376

Monday, Jun. 29 CANCELED: Stephen Sondheim Award Gala - CANCELED: Virginia's Signature Theatre hosts 11th annual Stephen Sondheim Award Gala, honoring Carol Burnett * Past award winners include Sir Cameron Mackintosh, John Weidman, James Lapine, Jonathan Tunick, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and Harold Prince * Rescheduled from 6 Apr due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and later canceled

Location: Consulate General of Italy, 300 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.signature-theatre.org, https://twitter.com/sigtheatre

Contacts: Jen Buzzell, Signature Theatre , buzzellj@signature-theatre.org

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jun. 29 AvalonBay Communities: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681