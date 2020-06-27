Virginia man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Mark Warner

ABINGDON, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill Senator Mark Warner over his perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.

Dylan Stephen Jayne, 37, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce by leaving a voicemail message and threatening to kill a United States Senator.

“According to court documents, on the morning of September 2, 2019, Jayne called the Abingdon office of United States Senator Mark Warner and threatened to kill the Senator regarding Jayne’s perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments,” a release from United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said.

The United States Capitol Police and the Burlington, Vermont Police Department are investigating. Virginia Beach police and U.S. Marshals Service assisted in his arrest.

