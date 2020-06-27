Advertisement

Waynesboro welcomes people downtown with BINGO and scavenger hunt

Wake Up Waynesboro scavenger hung BINGO game
Wake Up Waynesboro scavenger hung BINGO game(WVIR)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is doing something fun to welcome people back to downtown. It's a scavenger hunt BINGO game called Wake Up Waynesboro.

BINGO items include having a slice of pizza, a day of pampering, watching a video At Home with the Wayne, and more. It includes pictures of different things to be found in and around downtown.

From now until July 31 participants who get BINGO can submit their cards for chances to win prizes and gift cards.

Three different BINGO cards are available to download. Details can be found at www.wakeupwaynesboro.com.

Latest News

News

Stonewall Jackson Bed and Breakfast

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Stonewall Jackson bed and breakfast owners are looking to change the name of their hotel. The hotel will be open to guests but under a new name. The name doesn't have any ties to Stonewall Jackson, but the name would make people feel like it would be a direct celebration after a confederate leader.

News

Watch the late evening forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the late evening forecast

News

Stonewall Jackson Hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a follow up on a story about Stonewall Jackson Hotel changing its name. The company in Staunton stated that they are going to change their name, but they do not provide any additional details about a timeline for when that change is going to happen.

News

Police chase teens at speeds at over 100MPH

Updated: 3 hours ago
"We were having fun being chased by the police, we didn't think we were going to get caught." Those words police in Hardy County say that the 2 suspects said after a high-speed chase in parts of western Virginia. Police chased a BMW after they noticed that the car was going 100MPH in a construction zone and didn't stop. The teens were taken to jail after the pursuit ended in a peaceful manner.

News

Shenandoah Country Schools plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shenandoah County School students will begin on August 17th this year. It will be different, the plan has older students learning more online and younger students in the classroom.

Latest News

News

First Confirmed Mis-c in the valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
Today we learned about the rare case of the inflammatory syndrome that affects children and is linked to COVID-19. Its the first in our part of Virginia and 5th case reported in the commonwealth.

News

Rita Wilson

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wilson was Staunton's first African-American Councilwoman that retired in 2008, after 16 years of service. She had died by the age of 75 in 2016. To honor and remember her, the Staunton city council will name its chambers after Rita Wilson.

News

Couple sue Royal Caribbean over volcano burns

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mathew Urey and Lauren Barham were along with the 47 people that were visiting New Zealand's White Island when the explosion happened. They were burned. The couple had claimed that the company didn't make the danger of the trip dangerous. The brochure states that one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Local

Staunton City Council is naming its chambers after community leader Rita Wilson

Updated: 5 hours ago
Staunton City Council is naming council chambers after community leader Rita Wilson. Wilson was Staunton’s first Black councilwoman who retired in 2008 after 16 years of service, part of that as vice mayor.

One On One

1on1: State Senator Obenshain on police reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bob Corso
State Senator Mark Obenshain discusses police reform. A special session of the Virginia General Assembly is possible on the issue.