Waynesboro welcomes people downtown with BINGO and scavenger hunt

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is doing something fun to welcome people back to downtown. It's a scavenger hunt BINGO game called Wake Up Waynesboro.

BINGO items include having a slice of pizza, a day of pampering, watching a video At Home with the Wayne, and more. It includes pictures of different things to be found in and around downtown.

From now until July 31 participants who get BINGO can submit their cards for chances to win prizes and gift cards.

Three different BINGO cards are available to download. Details can be found at www.wakeupwaynesboro.com.