Advertisement

8-year-old Grant County boy continues recovering after kayak accident

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - May 17 began as a normal Sunday for the Shirk family, Gary, Monica, Joshua, and Abigail.

The family enjoyed lunch together and later joined other family members to go kayaking in Hardy County, a usual activity for the Shirks.

Only minutes into kayaking, all but one kayak got stuck in an undertow and capsized, including 8-year-old Joshua’s.

“He had gotten his life vest stuck in the down debris,” Monica said. “The thing that was supposed to save him got him stuck.”

Joshua was underwater, tangled, and stuck on debris for 5 to 10 minutes.

Monica’s brother-in-law attempted several times to save him, but the strong current and weak branches kept snapping, sending him floating down the river. Finally, on the fifth try, Monica said Joshua was freed.

After 40 minutes of non-stop CPR and being rushed to Grant Memorial Hospital, the Shirks experienced a miracle.

“The nurse screamed, ‘Doctor stat, we have a pulse.‘”

Monica said patients like Joshua usually experience brain swelling for 72 hours before peaking, but Joshua’s brain swelled for six days.

“It was swelling so bad that part of his brain started to go into the brain stem, which could be fatal,” Monica said.

Doctors told the Shirk family that Joshua’s best-case scenario in recovery would put him in a vegetative state, but they continued to pray.

“He started responding to commands, squeezing fingers, pushing legs,” Monica said. “He’s gone from not taking anything in his mouth to taking just a little bit of water, to a lollipop.”

Monica said while Joshua can’t speak, he is able to communicate by blinking.

To keep family and friends updated on Joshua’s journey, the Facebook page “He’s Fighting, We’re Believing” was created, which has gained 17,000 followers from across the world, all praying for his recovery.

“I try to just look at how far he’s come and the blessing that I look at as God has double-blessed my husband and I because He gave [Joshua] back to us,” Monica said.

Joshua has now transitioned to a rehab facility where he has daily speech, occupational, and physical therapy sessions.

“I feel peace about the situation, that he’s going to be okay,” Monica said. “He going to have a long road ahead of him. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, but I’m here to be with him every step of the way.”

To follow Joshua’s recovery journey, click here, or to help support his medical costs, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

RHSPCA warns community about “rescuing” found kittens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
While the RHSPCA prepares for "kitten season" this time of year, the shelter has experienced an increase in cats and kittens this month.

News

One Keezletown Farm saw a Delay in Blueberry Harvests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
An unusually cold April and May lead to the blueberries ripening 3 weeks behind schedule.

News

JMU club takes part in “Black Lives Matter Hackathon”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Minority Programmers Association is striving to make a change through the “Black Lives Matter Hackathon.”

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 489 on Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As of Sunday, June 28, Virginia has had 61,736 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg and Rockingham Republican Headquarters opens

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
The Republican headquarters is located on South Main Street and doubles as the Shenandoah Valley Trump headquarters.

News

Staunton family puts a little “Love” in their day

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Staunton family travels across Virginia to visit LoveWorks signs.

Local

Local campground sees increase in business and first-timers this summer

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The 150 sites at Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park have been filling up every weekend this summer.

Local

LGBTQ Resource Center organizes additional events after cancellation of Staunton Pride

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
COVID-19 canceled Pride Month events, but now Staunton Pride and the LGBTQ Resource Center are switching gears to celebrate safely this summer.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 677 on Saturday

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By WHSV newsroom
COVID-19 cases in the state rise by 677 cases since Friday, out of 12,720 tests newly added to the system.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording