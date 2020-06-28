First Alert Forecast: Calming down Sunday night with a dry summer day Monday

(WHSV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to dissipate close to sunset tonight. Vivid sunsets are possible again tonight due to Saharan Dust. You can view more information about this here:

Saharan dust will likely be in the air Sunday night during sunset. (WHSV)

We could start out the day with patchy fog but it will be a warm and mostly sunny day for Monday as temperatures will be at mid-summer levels.

SUNDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early with temperatures in the 80s. Decreasing cloudiness overnight with areas of patchy fog developing late. Muggy with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 60s Sunday night. (WHSV)

MONDAY: Starting out with patchy fog and mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy by the afternoon but staying dry. Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Temps throughout the day Monday (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s with mostly sunny skies translating to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s. Increasing clouds throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THIURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with an isolated shower or storm popping up in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Starting out the day in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies and hot and humid. High temperatures right around 90 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: Looking cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening both days but storms will be hit or miss in nature at this time.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.