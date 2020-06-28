Former HHS running back Robinson-Jenkins commits to Alabama State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Harrisonburg High School running back Marcus Robinson-Jenkins announced his commitment to Alabama State on Friday night.

Robinson-Jenkins chose Alabama State over James Madison University. The former star for the Blue Streaks spent last season at Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island. He said this weekend that part of the reason he chose Alabama State was to play for a historically black university.

"I was definitely excited and confident in my choice. It's a new school on the recruiting side, because JMU recruited me out of high school, so I've already went through the process, so I knew a lot about JMU," Robinson-Jenkins said. "It was good learning about a new school, especially it being an HBCU and all of the stuff going on in the world right now and representing a school like that, a prestigious HBCU, it's just an honor. And it's just a great football program as well."

Robinson-Jenkins still has four years of eligibility remaining.

