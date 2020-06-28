Former HHS star Toliver to sit out WNBA season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WNBA is expected to start its season in July, but Harrisonburg High School graduate and 11-year veteran Kristi Toliver will not participate.

The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Friday that Toliver has opted out of this season as a precaution amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Toliver, who is also an assistant coach with the NBA’s Washington Wizards, won a championship last year with the Washington Mystics, before signing with the Sparks during the offseason. It is Toliver’s second stint with the Sparks, she won an NBA title in her first.

