Harrisonburg and Rockingham Republican Headquarters opens

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Harrisonburg and Rockingham GOP opened its doors for its fall campaign today.

Their headquarters is located on South Main Street and doubles as the Shenandoah Valley Trump headquarters.

Many supporters came out to the opening.

Masks were required inside the building and events were held outside.

6th district congressman Ben cline was excited by the turnout.

“It’s great. It’s just a sign of how much enthusiasm there is in the community for the republican party, for our republican candidates, and making sure we continue to take those values to Washington,” Cline said.

Supporters discussed hopes for upcoming elections and the common goal of getting President Trump re-elected.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

