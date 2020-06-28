Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut in a tasty opening-day treat for fans, facing Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park. The Yankees and Nationals are set meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month, a person familiar with the game told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an official announcement. The New York Post first reported the matchup. MLB will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24.

UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been waiting to see what would happen with baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time All-Star and member of the reigning World Series champions owns most of the Nationals’ career hitting records. He is offering his thoughts in a diary of sorts — as told to AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich — while waiting for the sport to return. In the 10th installment, Zimmerman discusses what is on his mind now that there is a plan to play the 2020 season — and whether he will participate.