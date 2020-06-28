Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski near Chincoteague, Virginia, after they went missing. The Coast Guard said in a news release that it received a report about the missing jet skiers at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The search involved a helicopter and multiple boats. The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard in Horntown Bay and directed a boat to the scene. The woman and boy were transferred back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia mother and daughter have died after being struck by a driver who was fleeing police. The Progress-Index reports Christi Noelle Jarratt and Kaitlyn Jarratt both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Petersburg. The incident started when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began pursuing the vehicle. Authorities say as the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles. Charges against the Jeep driver are pending.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Muriel Bowser’s national profile had never been higher, thanks to a Twitter beef with President Donald Trump and a renewed push to turn the nation’s capital into the 51st state. Now, Washington's mayor must pull off a public juggling act as the city budget becomes a battleground for the country's debate on overhauling law enforcement. An activist collective led by Black Lives Matter is trying to capitalize on shifting public opinion, with demands include major cuts in funding for the police department. Conservatives label Bowser a radical riot-supporter, and the Democrat must thread the needle, with Black Lives Matter and the White House watching her every move.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say six people were were arrested during the latest round of late-night protests at the Robert E. Lee monument grounds in Virginia’s capital city. The police department said in a news release Saturday morning that officers announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared at 10:25 p.m. Friday night after an officer was shot by a paintball. Police say several other officers were subsequently shot by paintballs and struck by other hard objects. Police said one officer deployed pepper spray. According to the Times-Dispatch, the conflict marked the fifth time this week authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds of demonstrators to disperse.