Advertisement

JMU club takes part in “Black Lives Matter Hackathon”

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -What once started out as a James Madison University club is now a national organization.

The Minority Programmers Association is striving to make a change through the “Black Lives Matter Hackathon.”

Shot Khan is the President of the Minority Programmers Association and is the Senior Project Manager of JMU’s chapter.

“That’s kind of where the Minority Programmers came about. So we can develop humanitarian solutions to problems we see in the world, but also develop that sense of community and do it based on a project-based approach to learning and with that passion in mind,” Khan said.

The association is sponsoring the “Black Lives Matter Hackathon,” which is a way for programmers and supporters to use their skills to develop technology to fight racial inequality.

“We really want to make this a way to channel the frustration that we see- the news, that we see in the protest on the streets and turn it into actual projects that makes solutions,” Khan said.

The “Black Lives Matter Hackathon” will begin on July 6th and go through July 26th.

The program asks participants to create software that addresses an issue of systemic injustice and the winner gets a monetary prize.

It is open to people of all skills, not just programmers.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

RHSPCA warns community about “rescuing” found kittens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
While the RHSPCA prepares for "kitten season" this time of year, the shelter has experienced an increase in cats and kittens this month.

News

One Keezletown Farm saw a Delay in Blueberry Harvests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
An unusually cold April and May lead to the blueberries ripening 3 weeks behind schedule.

Local

8-year-old Grant County boy continues recovering after kayak accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
After a kayak accident, 8-year-old Joshua Shirk was stuck underwater for over 5 minutes and without a pulse for 40 minutes. Now he is recovering in a rehabilitation facility.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 489 on Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As of Sunday, June 28, Virginia has had 61,736 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg and Rockingham Republican Headquarters opens

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
The Republican headquarters is located on South Main Street and doubles as the Shenandoah Valley Trump headquarters.

News

Staunton family puts a little “Love” in their day

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Staunton family travels across Virginia to visit LoveWorks signs.

Local

Local campground sees increase in business and first-timers this summer

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The 150 sites at Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park have been filling up every weekend this summer.

Local

LGBTQ Resource Center organizes additional events after cancellation of Staunton Pride

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
COVID-19 canceled Pride Month events, but now Staunton Pride and the LGBTQ Resource Center are switching gears to celebrate safely this summer.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 677 on Saturday

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By WHSV newsroom
COVID-19 cases in the state rise by 677 cases since Friday, out of 12,720 tests newly added to the system.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording