JMU club takes part in “Black Lives Matter Hackathon”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -What once started out as a James Madison University club is now a national organization.

The Minority Programmers Association is striving to make a change through the “Black Lives Matter Hackathon.”

Shot Khan is the President of the Minority Programmers Association and is the Senior Project Manager of JMU’s chapter.

“That’s kind of where the Minority Programmers came about. So we can develop humanitarian solutions to problems we see in the world, but also develop that sense of community and do it based on a project-based approach to learning and with that passion in mind,” Khan said.

The association is sponsoring the “Black Lives Matter Hackathon,” which is a way for programmers and supporters to use their skills to develop technology to fight racial inequality.

“We really want to make this a way to channel the frustration that we see- the news, that we see in the protest on the streets and turn it into actual projects that makes solutions,” Khan said.

The “Black Lives Matter Hackathon” will begin on July 6th and go through July 26th.

The program asks participants to create software that addresses an issue of systemic injustice and the winner gets a monetary prize.

It is open to people of all skills, not just programmers.

