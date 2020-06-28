One Keezletown Farm saw a Delay in Blueberry Harvests

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hickory Hill farm had to delay their blueberry picking opening, not because of COVID-19, but mother nature.

An unusually cold April and May lead to the blueberries ripening 3 weeks behind schedule.

Blueberries are naturally cold-tolerant plants, but a late-season freeze does not do well for the berries.

Grant Bentz is the field manager on Hickory Hill Farm.

“What we really like is very cold winter and then a gradual warm-up in the spring and no late freezes. But nature has other plans,” Bentz said.

While the freeze thinned out some of the berries, Bentz is thankful there are still good berries left.

“Just looking forward to see our customers back again for another year and I’m thankful that we have some good berries for them,” Bentz said.

The farm will enforce COVID-19 safety measures once open to hopefully keep everyone safe.

“We will sanitize all the picking buckets after each use and just request that people respect each other’s distance. If you must be close to someone we recommend you keep a mask with you, Bentz said.”

The farm will also limit the number of people in the patch at one time.

The “U-Pick” blueberry picking will open June 29 at 8 a.m.

