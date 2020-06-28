Advertisement

Police: Baby girl dies in Virginia after being left in car

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an 11-month-old girl has died after being inadvertently left unattended in a vehicle for “an extended period of time.” The Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release Saturday that officers responded Friday around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child.

A preliminary investigation found the girl’s father placed her in the back seat of an SUV at his home and left her while he used another car to run errands. Temperature readings in the area on Friday climbed into the high 80s and low 90s. Police say no charges are expected. 

