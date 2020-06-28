Police: Baby girl dies in Virginia after being left in car

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an 11-month-old girl has died after being inadvertently left unattended in a vehicle for “an extended period of time.” The Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release Saturday that officers responded Friday around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child.

A preliminary investigation found the girl’s father placed her in the back seat of an SUV at his home and left her while he used another car to run errands. Temperature readings in the area on Friday climbed into the high 80s and low 90s. Police say no charges are expected.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.