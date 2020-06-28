RHSPCA warns community about “rescuing” found kittens

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA saw a 25 percent increase in cat and kitten intake this month compared to last June, but shelter staff said people need to be more cautious before taking kittens.

Huck Nawaz, the shelter’s executive director, said about every other day they get a litter of so-called “rescued” kittens that are only a few days old. A few weeks ago, he said that over 20 cats and kittens were brought into the shelter in a single day.

Nawaz said most people that bring in litters say they found the kittens outdoors or near their home.

He said removing kittens from their mother’s care too soon is detrimental to their well-being.

“They really have a harder chance of surviving without mom,” Nawaz said. “It really taxes the shelter’s resources and jeopardizes the kitten’s health, quite frankly, because they probably would’ve been healthier and better off being with mom so she can nurse them and take care of them until they got larger.”

Nawaz said if people find kittens, they should contact the shelter at (540) 434-5270 before intervening.

