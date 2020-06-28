Advertisement

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs

In this March 24, 2016 file photo, members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos from their plane at Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba.
In this March 24, 2016 file photo, members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos from their plane at Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File)
By DANICA KIRKA
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-desist directives.

The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their material in Trump's reelection campaign.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,'' the Stones said. "If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.''

The Stones had complained during Trump's 2016 campaign about the use of their music to fire up his conservative base at rallies.

The Rolling Stones' 1969 classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was a popular song for his events. It was played again at the close of Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — an indoor event criticized for its potential to spread coronavirus.

Other artists have also complained about having their music associated with Trump's events.

The family of the late rock musician Tom Petty said that it had issued a cease-and-desist order after Trump used the song "I Won't Back Down'' in Tulsa.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,'' the statement said. "Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his to be used in a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.''

Grammy Award-winning musician Neil Young lashed out at Trump in 2018 after hearing one of his songs played against his wishes during Trump’s pre-midterm campaign rallies. The Canadian-born musician admonished Trump for using his 1990 single, “Rockin’ in the Free World,” in spite of earlier warnings.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases hit 10 million worldwide; Pence skips campaign rallies

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KEN MORITSUGU
Experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback in the United States, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

National

Did Russia offer money for Taliban fighters to kill US, UK troops in Afghanistan?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National

Bagged salad recall expands to Walmart amid cyclospora outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
Earlier this month, Fresh Express, the company that produced the salads, recalled similar items sold at Hy-vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest.

National Politics

4 men charged in attempt to tear down Jackson statue near White House

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Washington, D.C., square where the statue is located has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Latest News

National

Suspect crashed car into Walmart distribution center, shot employees, Calif. authorities say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police officers exchanged fire with the suspected shooter in the distribution center's parking lot, fatally wounding him with a shot to the chest.

National

Diplomat: Chances 'close to zero' US travelers will be allowed in reopened EU

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Only travelers from those countries with rates of infection from COVID-19 as good as or better than the European Union will be allowed into the region as lockdown restrictions ease.

Coronavirus

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Updated: 6 hours ago
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

Texas nurses move married couple dying of COVID-19 to same room for last moments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

1 dead after shooting at California distribution center; suspect killed

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials say the suspect, a 31-year-old who still hasn’t been identified, has a history with the workplace.

National

Shooting at Ky. park during Breonna Taylor protest leaves 1 dead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.