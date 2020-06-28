Advertisement

Staunton family puts a little “Love” in their day

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Like many other families during this time, the Pittenger family wanted to get outside after a week of staying indoors.

That’s why they started the “For the Love” project.

“Instead of being upset that we can’t go to Disney or being upset we can’t go to the Caribbean or anything like that, we’ve been able to discover all kinds of stuff where we live- in our own backyard,” Erica Pittenger said.

For five weekends now they’ve packed their snacks and hit the road.

So far the Pittengers have been to over 15 love signs across Virginia.

“I just decided one day, I got a really cute keychain that had a little heart in it and it was of Virginia, and I got inspired by it. So then I decided during this crazy time we would go on “love adventures.”

The family encourages other families to go out and find “Love” too.

“Take a picture of it. Post it to Instagram!,” said Maddie Pittenger.

There are over 200 Loveworks signs in Virginia. You can find them by their heart logos on GPS.

