Students study relocating rattlesnakes away from humans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University graduate students are aiding Division of Natural Resources biologists in determining whether timber rattlesnakes can be moved to locations where they have fewer interactions with humans.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a three-year survey found the Kanawha State Forest and Coopers Rock State Forest are among the top spots in the state for human encounters with rattlers.

The graduate students have captured and tagged 30 of the snakes and are relocating some of them. They will attempt to determine how well the snakes adapt to their relocation and whether they try to return to their home territories. Timber rattlers are considered a vulnerable species and encounters with humans are one of their biggest threats.

