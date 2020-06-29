Advertisement

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.
This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Minnesota Department of Corrections/CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court.

Monday’s hearing is the second pretrial hearing for the men.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

The defendants have not entered pleas.

Chauvin’s attorney has not commented publicly, while other attorneys have sought to minimize their clients’ roles in Floyd’s death, which sparked massive protests.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: US reaching coronavirus heard immunity not likely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains Sunday that even with a vaccine for COVID-19, the U.S. may not have full herd immunity from coronavirus.

National

Patriots owner’s prostitution case heads to appellate court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with twice buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes will attempt to save their case this week by arguing to an appeals court that his rights weren’t violated when police secretly video-recorded him in the act.

National

California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DON THOMPSON
Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings, a 74-year-old former police officer is expected to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

National

Sisters fight apartment fire with jugs of water, garden hose in NY

Updated: 3 hours ago
The sisters, ages 10 and 18, are being heralded as heroes for their bravery, quick-thinking and courage in the face of the fire.

National

Caught on camera: 10-year-old girl uses garden hose on NY house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The 10-year-old and her older sister are being heralded as heroes for their bravery, quick-thinking and courage in the face of the fire.

National

Only 2 states reporting decline in coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
At least 31 states are seeing a rise in week-to-week COVID-19 infections, and only two, Rhode Island and Connecticut, are reporting a drop in new weekly cases.