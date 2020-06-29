Dukes announce 2020-2021 non-conference schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team announced its 2020-2021 non-conference schedule Monday evening. The Dukes will play 13 regular season games and one exhibition contest against non-conference opponents.
JMU will play its home games in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, a new 8,500-seat arena that’s scheduled to be open in time for the upcoming season.
2020-2021 James Madison men’s basketball non-conference schedule
Wed/Nov. 4 Bridgewater^
Wed/Nov. 11 Maryland Eastern Shore
Sat/Nov. 14 Longwood
Mon/Nov. 16 at Georgia Tech
Thurs/Nov. 19 Virginia
Sun/Nov. 22 Mount St. Mary’s
Tues/Nov. 24 Bryn Athyn
Fri/Nov. 27 Radford
Mon/Nov. 30 George Mason
Thurs/Dec. 3 Fordham
Mon/Dec. 7 Old Dominion
Thurs/Dec. 10 Clark Summit
Sat/Dec. 19 at ECU
Tues/Dec. 22 at Florida
Notes:
^ Exhibition Game
Home games in bold italic
**All dates and times subject to change**
