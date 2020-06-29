Dukes announce 2020-2021 non-conference schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team announced its 2020-2021 non-conference schedule Monday evening. The Dukes will play 13 regular season games and one exhibition contest against non-conference opponents.

JMU will play its home games in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, a new 8,500-seat arena that’s scheduled to be open in time for the upcoming season.

2020-2021 James Madison men’s basketball non-conference schedule

Wed/Nov. 4 Bridgewater^

Wed/Nov. 11 Maryland Eastern Shore

Sat/Nov. 14 Longwood

Mon/Nov. 16 at Georgia Tech

Thurs/Nov. 19 Virginia

Sun/Nov. 22 Mount St. Mary’s

Tues/Nov. 24 Bryn Athyn

Fri/Nov. 27 Radford

Mon/Nov. 30 George Mason

Thurs/Dec. 3 Fordham

Mon/Dec. 7 Old Dominion

Thurs/Dec. 10 Clark Summit

Sat/Dec. 19 at ECU

Tues/Dec. 22 at Florida

Notes:

^ Exhibition Game

Home games in bold italic

**All dates and times subject to change**

