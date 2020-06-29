First Alert Forecast: Hot with occasional storms this week

(WHSV) - Sunny and hot this afternoon with highs approaching 90 degrees. Definitely feeling like summer for the rest of the week with highs near 90 degrees, but the humidity won’t be oppressive. A disturbance over New England will gradually increase our storm chances by mid-week.

MONDAY: A warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny and hot, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the day. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. Despite the heat, humidity will remain in the “comfortable” range. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Despite the heat, humidity will remain in the "comfortable" range. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s, a mild start. Mostly sunny for the day, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon/evening. With the sunshine, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 for the afternoon. Another day with low humidity. Lows in the low 60s.

An isolated storm can't be ruled out Tuesday afternoon/evening. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and warm, isolated storms develop for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Plenty of sunshine and hot, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Another warm start with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy and hot with a few showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Activity will be isolated, not a washout. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.