Harrisonburg hosts pop-up mask giveaway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The city of Harrisonburg will give out free face masks on Tuesday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Waterman Square Shopping Center. It is located at 924 W. Market Street in Harrisonburg.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle, who is the public education officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said that this is the second mask giveaway the city has put on. They give folks masks for the entire family, hand sanitizer and informational materials on COVID-19.

"Our world's changing, and we're still trying to adapt and promote safety and they still recommend that we're wearing masks inside and making sure that we're socially distancing, and so it's just a reminder and a fun way for us to interact with the community," Stehle said.

The masks were collected through Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed's Mayor's Mask Drive. She put a call out to collect cloth masks for care packages that were delivered around the city. Reed asked for 1,000 and said she was surprised by the generosity of the city when she collected more than 3,000 masks.

Once care packages were distributed to vulnerable neighborhoods, the city decided to do pop-up mask giveaways with the extras. These masks are open to anyone in the community.

"We must make sure that everyone is still aware that we are in the middle of a pandemic and this is our new normal," Reed said.

She said that she will continue to accept mask donations. Any donations can be dropped off at Harrisonburg’s City Hall. The city will continue to do pop-up giveaways as long as it has the supplies.

