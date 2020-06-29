JMU offers virtual study abroad internships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Some JMU students are still participating in study abroad internships — virtually, that is.

JMU has partnered with Euroace in Spain to allow students to create a virtual internship experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, students would travel to do their internships with Euroace, but now work from anywhere.

Lorena Best is currently interning with “24/7 Valencia,” an online newspaper magazine. She hopes to make it abroad in person one day.

“Visiting Valencia is definitely one of my top places to visit. Just be like ‘Oh, I did a article about this place, I actually want to go and see it,‘” Best said.

Best interviews her sources over Zoom or email despite a six-hour time difference.

She said she is thankful she has this opportunity, given the tough job market other students are facing right now.

