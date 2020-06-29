New documentary highlighting West Virginia firefighters to air tonight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new short documentary called “Frametown” is set to air Monday, June 29.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, female firefighters make up over half of the roster for one town’s volunteer fire department.

This documentary will tell their story.

“Frametown” airs at 7:30 p.m. Monday night on PBS.

The documentary focuses on the predominantly female Frametown Volunteer Fire Department in Braxton County. Nationally, women comprise only 11% of the volunteer fire service but for the Frametown VFD, it is closer to 60%. Scott Dunlap, from Boone County, made the film.

With recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters being a problem nationwide, State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree says, “this is a great time for this movie to be shown: “This is a story of not only the service, sacrifice and heroism that these women have shown but, it is also an inspiration that will hopefully get more people involved in the fire service. I hope young ladies out there will watch this documentary and say, I want to be a firefighter, too!”

You can also catch it on July 2 and July 30v at 10:30 p.m. on W.Va. Public Broadcasting.

