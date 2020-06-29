Advertisement

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT/CNN) - Three youth home nurses are charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

The state report says the restraint used on Fredericks for throwing a sandwich in the juvenile facility’s cafeteria was unsafe and excessive.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor's office is still investigating to determine if other staff members should face charges.

Records show the Lakeside's director of nursing, Heather McLogan, supervised the last two minutes of the restraint.

“(She’s) just a good human being who basically dedicated her life to helping at-risk children,” said Tase Markou, McLogan’s attorney

He said she followed her legal duty to obtain medical care. “Typically, in any kind of criminal case, the person who is accused has to have done something, done a bad act,” he said.

Police said Fredericks went limp and was unresponsive when released. Another 12 minutes went by before McLogan made the first 911 call. At that time, another staff member started CPR, the state's report shows.

According to state health investigators, McLogan told a responding officer she thought Fredericks was faking it because she saw him moving.

The Kalamazoo County medical examiner said Fredericks died of asphyxiation.

McLogan is one of three former Lakeside employees facing involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges.

Attorneys representing Michael Mosley and Zachary Solis says they were following protocols and were victims of circumstance.

“Nobody stopped them from killing someone. No one stopped them from acting reasonably. No one stopped them from suffocating a young boy. That’s ridiculous,” said Geoffrey Fieger, attorney for the family of Fredericks.

Fieger filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against Lakeside Academy and Sequel Youth and Family Services. “And, I have no doubt this facility looked the other way at many acts of brutality,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WWMT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: US reaching coronavirus heard immunity not likely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains Sunday that even with a vaccine for COVID-19, the U.S. may not have full herd immunity from coronavirus.

National

Patriots owner’s prostitution case heads to appellate court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with twice buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes will attempt to save their case this week by arguing to an appeals court that his rights weren’t violated when police secretly video-recorded him in the act.

National

California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DON THOMPSON
Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings, a 74-year-old former police officer is expected to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

National

Sisters fight apartment fire with jugs of water, garden hose in NY

Updated: 3 hours ago
The sisters, ages 10 and 18, are being heralded as heroes for their bravery, quick-thinking and courage in the face of the fire.

National

Caught on camera: 10-year-old girl uses garden hose on NY house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The 10-year-old and her older sister are being heralded as heroes for their bravery, quick-thinking and courage in the face of the fire.

National

Only 2 states reporting decline in coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
At least 31 states are seeing a rise in week-to-week COVID-19 infections, and only two, Rhode Island and Connecticut, are reporting a drop in new weekly cases.