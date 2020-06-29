Pastor from the Shenandoah Valley to lead anti-racism course

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Reverend Brittany Caine-Conley will lead an “Anti-Racism for White Folks” virtual course at RISE faith community in Harrisonburg, VA.

Caine-Conley believes justice is the foundation of her faith and she said it’s time for the church to take action.

“And as a church, we should really be at the forefront. We should be listening to folks who are marginalized. We should be putting their voices first and foremost,” Caine-Conley said.

Caine-Conley has also fought for other issues our nation faces.

“It’s important that we realize that all of our justice issues intersect in many ways and I truly believe that none of us are free until we are all free.”

She believes people of faith are called to destroy white supremacy, which to her is a “structure of sin.”

“It is my job as a follower of Jesus and as a clergy person to fight for justice, to demand that Black Lives Matter, and to do work in helping to educate other white folks about the ways that we are complicit in white supremacy culture,” Caine-Conley said.

Caine-Conley hopes the course will create better allies, enact action in society and to help people realize they can make everyday choices to be anti-racist.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.