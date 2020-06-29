Staunton man arrested after shooting from his motorcycle

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Deputies of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a male shooting from a motorcycle on Sunday morning at approximately 12:51 a.m.

Brody Christopher Campbell, 34, of Staunton was involved in a verbal confrontation at Mimo’s Bar and Grill after he was asked to leave for threatening to kill someone. When Campbell returned 30 minutes later, he fired numerous shots into the air at the intersection of Lee Highway and Sutton Road before driving off. No one was hurt during the incident.

“This was an isolated incident where Campbell targeted Mimo’s, and used a weapon to instill fear in the community,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Officers tried to stop the motorcycle, but Campbell drove away at speeds of over 100 MPH. Deputies later found the suspect and the motorcycle at his home before he sped off again.

Campbell was caught on Route 262 by the Staunton Police Department after the motorcycle ran out of gas. Officers determined that Campbell was drunk.

Campbell has been charged for reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm to cause fear, eluding of law enforcement and seven counts of shooting a firearm from a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

