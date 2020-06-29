Staunton man charged with eluding law enforcement

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Staunton Police Department arrested the driver of a 2006 Chevy on June 28 just before 2:00 a.m. for eluding law enforcement.

The driver of the vehicle, David Mitchell Woodson of Staunton, 24, was swerving out of the travel lane in the area of Hermitage Road and Glover Circle when officers originally signaled him to pull over. Woodson increased his speed, passing another vehicle, before police lost sight of him in the area of Shalom Road and Mount Torrey Road outside of Waynesboro.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Staunton Police Department were able to arrest Woodson later on Sunday evening without incident. The pursuit happened at about the same time as the shooting incident in Verona, but the two were not connected, according to Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Woodson was charged with eluding law enforcement and released from Middle River Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond

