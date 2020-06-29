Advertisement

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

The U.S. Supreme Court building.
The U.S. Supreme Court building.(CNN, File)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four more liberal colleagues in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion right the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

In two previous abortion cases, Roberts had favored restrictions.

The Louisiana law is virtually identical to one in Texas that the court struck down in 2016.

“The result in this case is controlled by our decision four years ago invalidating a nearly identical Texas law,” Roberts wrote, although he did not join the opinion written by Justice Stephen Breyer for the other liberals.

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “Today a majority of the Court perpetuates its ill-founded abortion jurisprudence by enjoining a perfectly legitimate state law and doing so without jurisdiction.”

President Donald Trump’s two appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, were in dissent, along with Justice Samuel Alito. The presence of the new justices is what fueled hopes among abortion opponents, and fears on the other side, that the Supreme Court would be more likely to uphold restrictions.

A trial judge had said the law would not provide health benefits to women and would leave only one clinic open in Louisiana, in New Orleans. That would make it too hard for women to get an abortion, in violation of the Constitution, the judge ruled.

But the appeals court in New Orleans rejected the judge’s findings and upheld the law in 2018, doubting that any clinics would have to close and saying the doctors had not tried hard enough to establish relationships with local hospitals.

The clinics filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court, asking that the law be blocked while the justices evaluated the case.

Early last year, Roberts joined with the four liberal members of the court to grant that request and keep the law on hold.

Roberts’ vote was a bit of a surprise because he voted in the Texas case to uphold the clinic restrictions. It may have reflected his new role since Kennedy’s retirement as the court’s swing justice, his concern about the court being perceived as a partisan institution and respect for a prior decision of the court, even one he disagreed with. Roberts didn’t write anything explaining his position at the time, but he had never before cast a vote on the side of abortion rights.

The regulations at issue in Louisiana are distinct from other state laws making their way through court challenges that would ban abortions early in a pregnancy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

St. Louis couple points guns at protesters

Updated: seconds ago
|
A couple in front of their mansion pointed guns at protesters walking past in St. Louis on Sunday.

National

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 453 Monday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Monday, June 29, Virginia has had 62,189 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National Politics

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By NASSER KARIMI
Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 1 hours ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: 1 hours ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US reaching coronavirus heard immunity not likely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains Sunday that even with a vaccine for COVID-19, the U.S. may not have full herd immunity from coronavirus.