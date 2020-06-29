Advertisement

Two men involved in multi-vehicle crash in Petersburg have been arrested

Police arrested the driver of the jeep, Da’Ryel Harris, 29 of Petersburg and the passenger, Jerron Franklin, 42, of Petersburg.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) — Police say two men have been arrested for their involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Petersburg, Va. that killed a mother and daughter.

On June 27, at 10:26 a.m., a Prince George County police officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 295 near the 3-mile marker.

Police say radar picked up a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

According to police, the jeep exited off exit 3B from Interstate 295, heading westbound on County Drive into Petersburg.

As officers were trying to catch up to the vehicle, police said the jeep crashed head-on into two vehicles traveling eastbound on County Drive.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Petersburg police were notified of the crash by Prince George police.

Petersburg police reported that Christi Noelle Jarratt, 42, and Kaitlyn Jarratt, 25, died as a result of the crash. Both victims are from Dinwiddie County.

Police arrested the driver of the jeep, Da’Ryel Harris, 29 of Petersburg and the passenger, Jerron Franklin, 42, of Petersburg.

Police say Harris has been charged with:

  • Two counts of manslaughter
  • Felony eluding
  • Driving without a valid license
  • Reckless driving

A second man, Jerron Franklin, 42, of Petersburg, was a passenger in the jeep with Harris.

Police say Franklin has been charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

