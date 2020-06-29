VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a weekend crash in Nelson County that took the life of a Tryo man.

Authorities were called out to the area of Crabtree Falls Highway a little before p.m. Saturday, June 27. They say a 1991 Nissan Terrano ran off the road, struck several trees, and overturned. The driver, 50-year-old Timothy W. Brown II, died at the scene.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt.

06/29/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:

At 7:55 p.m. on Saturday (June 27), a Virginia State Police Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 56 (Crabtree Falls Hwy.) just west of Battery Hill Ln. in Nelson County.

A 1991 Nissan Terrano was traveling east, ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and overturned. The driver, Timothy W. Brown II, 50, of Tyro, Va. died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.