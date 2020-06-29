Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a weekend crash in Nelson County that took the life of a Tryo man.

Authorities were called out to the area of Crabtree Falls Highway a little before p.m. Saturday, June 27. They say a 1991 Nissan Terrano ran off the road, struck several trees, and overturned. The driver, 50-year-old Timothy W. Brown II, died at the scene.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt.

06/29/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:

At 7:55 p.m. on Saturday (June 27), a Virginia State Police Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 56 (Crabtree Falls Hwy.) just west of Battery Hill Ln. in Nelson County.

A 1991 Nissan Terrano was traveling east, ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and overturned. The driver, Timothy W. Brown II, 50, of Tyro, Va. died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg hosts pop-up mask giveaway

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Marina Barnett
The city of Harrisonburg will give out free face masks on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Waterman Square Shopping Center

State

Two men involved in multi-vehicle crash in Petersburg have been arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The men were traveling in a Jeep Grand Cherokee at 115 MPH.

News

WV Consumer Minute: Grandparent Scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about how scammers can target grandparents.

Local

Staunton man arrested after shooting from his motorcycle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The suspect began shooting his firearm into the air after a verbal confrontation at Mimo's Bar and Grill.

Latest News

Local

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to open this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The museum will officially open to the public on July 1.

State

Eviction freeze in Virginia expires June 29

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Although rent relief programs are in the works, the expiration of Virginia's eviction freeze could impact those who are struggling financially from COVID-19.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 453 Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Monday, June 29, Virginia has had 62,189 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

RHSPCA warns community about “rescuing” found kittens

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
While the RHSPCA prepares for "kitten season" this time of year, the shelter has experienced an increase in cats and kittens this month.

News

One Keezletown Farm saw a Delay in Blueberry Harvests

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
An unusually cold April and May lead to the blueberries ripening 3 weeks behind schedule.

News

JMU club takes part in “Black Lives Matter Hackathon”

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Minority Programmers Association is striving to make a change through the “Black Lives Matter Hackathon.”