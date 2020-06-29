Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to open this week

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will reopen on July 1 after being closed since March due to the coronavirus.

Following Gov. Northam’s Phase 3 guidelines, the museum will operate at 50% capacity. To visit, you’ll need to register for your admission in advance through a time ticketing system and practice social distancing once you’re there. The museum will also have enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols, according to a press release.

Admission is free to the public from July 1 to July 5. To reserve your timed ticket, go to www.woodrowwilson.org and select the half-hour time slot when you’d like to visit. Guests must wear a mask at all times.

The museum will also continue to offer free digital content and programming, along with birthplace tours, virtually on their website.

“We [understand] that as a museum, we have a duty to listen to our community; to ask questions and to educate future generations,” said Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum.

The museum is located at 20 North Coalter Street and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays. You can find out more information on their website or by calling 540-885-0897.

