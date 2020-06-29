Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to open this week

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will reopen on July 1 after being closed since March due to the coronavirus.

Following Gov. Northam’s Phase 3 guidelines, the museum will operate at 50% capacity. To visit, you’ll need to register for your admission in advance through a time ticketing system and practice social distancing once you’re there. The museum will also have enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols, according to a press release.

Admission is free to the public from July 1 to July 5. To reserve your timed ticket, go to www.woodrowwilson.org and select the half-hour time slot when you’d like to visit. Guests must wear a mask at all times.

The museum will also continue to offer free digital content and programming, along with birthplace tours, virtually on their website.

“We [understand] that as a museum, we have a duty to listen to our community; to ask questions and to educate future generations,” said Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum.

The museum is located at 20 North Coalter Street and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays. You can find out more information on their website or by calling 540-885-0897.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Eviction freeze in Virginia expires June 29

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Although rent relief programs are in the works, the expiration of Virginia's eviction freeze could impact those who are struggling financially from COVID-19.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 453 Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Monday, June 29, Virginia has had 62,189 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

RHSPCA warns community about “rescuing” found kittens

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
While the RHSPCA prepares for "kitten season" this time of year, the shelter has experienced an increase in cats and kittens this month.

News

One Keezletown Farm saw a Delay in Blueberry Harvests

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
An unusually cold April and May lead to the blueberries ripening 3 weeks behind schedule.

Latest News

News

JMU club takes part in “Black Lives Matter Hackathon”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Minority Programmers Association is striving to make a change through the “Black Lives Matter Hackathon.”

Local

8-year-old Grant County boy continues recovering after kayak accident

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
After a kayak accident, 8-year-old Joshua Shirk was stuck underwater for over 5 minutes and without a pulse for 40 minutes. Now he is recovering in a rehabilitation facility.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 489 on Sunday

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
|
By WHSV newsroom
As of Sunday, June 28, Virginia has had 61,736 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Harrisonburg and Rockingham Republican Headquarters opens

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
The Republican headquarters is located on South Main Street and doubles as the Shenandoah Valley Trump headquarters.

News

Staunton family puts a little “Love” in their day

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Staunton family travels across Virginia to visit LoveWorks signs.

Local

Local campground sees increase in business and first-timers this summer

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The 150 sites at Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park have been filling up every weekend this summer.