1on1: COVID-19 testing this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear about two COVID-19 Community Testing Events this week.

One is Tuesday, June 30th, 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

The other is Thursday, July 2nd, 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center.

We also hear about legitimate contact tracers versus possible scams.

VDH COVID-19 Testing Website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/

CSHD COVID-19 Hotline: 1-855-949-8378

