Advertisement

Aramark serves meals to furloughed JMU dining associates

A volunteer loads a meal into a furloughed associate's vehicle
A volunteer loads a meal into a furloughed associate's vehicle(WHSV)
By Marina Barnett
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University’s (JMU) dining service, Aramark, has been serving meals once a week since April to its furloughed employees.

When COVID-19 hit, JMU had to close down, which impacted Aramark’s services. The company decided to give back to its employees during this tough time by serving a chicken dinner for four once a week to furloughed associates.

Joey Farrell, the food service director for the east side of campus, said that each Tuesday there is a line of cars around the loading dock behind the dining hall.

“They provide this wonderful service for our students everyday and we just felt it really important to give back to those folks and do whatever we could. Being dining services, food is what we know, so it was kind of a no-brainer to do this for our folks,” Farrell said.

Vicki Fulmer is an Aramark employee. She said that she has done the meal drive-thru since it started in April.

“My husband, he’s the chef, so he always does the cooking, so on Tuesday nights he always gets a break!” Fulmer exclaimed.

Each meal has four servings, which consist of a full chicken, two sides and an extra bags of snack foods.

Chefs from the dining hall volunteer their time and so far have passed out more than 9,000 meals, according to Margaret Arnold, who is the human resources manager.

“It’s something that we wanted to do for our employees, just to show, you know, we have a wonderful group of employees and we wanted to show our appreciation for them,” Arnold said.

It provides associates a time to ask Arnold questions and it also provides some distant interaction.

“They’re like my family and I do enjoy coming out here every Tuesday, because it’s like I see my Aramark family. So I can make sure they’re alright and everything’s going okay,” Fulmer said.

Throughout the pandemic, Aramark has sent a team every two weeks to volunteer for the Local Food Hub Fresh Farmacy program - packing up CSA boxes for the Fresh Farmacy: Fruit and Veggie Prescription Program, a partnership between Local Food Hub and six area health clinics that “prescribe” patients a biweekly supply of fresh fruits and vegetables, grown by Local Food Hub partner farms.

The company is hiring for the fall and will hold four job fairs throughout July.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham County wraps up large scale COVID-19 testing with plans for the future

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Tuesday, Rockingham County held its last large scale COVID-19 dive through testing at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

Local

Virginia’s new gun control bills in effect beginning July 1

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Beginning July 1, Virginia's new gun control laws will require universal background checks, establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order and reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law.

State

Pridefest 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Pridefest 2020 held on Brown's Island has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Local

Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions continue distributing family-sized meals to those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort has been delivering homemade meals to dozens of people in need during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

New historic marker coming to Strasburg

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton revisiting former president’s legacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is continuing to revisit the former president's legacy as they work to tell his whole history.

News

Historic highway marker to be placed outside African-American school house in Strasburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers that address Virginia’s African-American history.

Local

Luray Confederate statues turn out to be privately owned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Two Confederate statues in the town of Luray have remained covered up after being vandalized earlier this month but town officials are discovering it might not be their responsibility to clean the monuments up.

Local

Harrisonburg Police Department update some policies after peace rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Following community protests and peace rallies in the City of Harrisonburg, the police department has started to update some of its policies regarding use-of-force.

News

Back to school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight, the Harrisonburg city public school will be meeting to talk about discussing a plan for returning to school in August. The plan was the see how they will practice distancing and how they will structure in-person classes and who will be learning online.