Augusta County using CARES Act funding to help local businesses

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is using some of the CARES Act funding to create a disaster recovery grant program for small businesses in the county.

The economic development authority and the Staunton Creative Community Fund are coming together for the relief program. The county is setting aside $200,000 for the program and businesses can get up to a $10,000 grant.

The program is intended for businesses who did not get loans for a federal program. Rebekah Castle, director of economic development and marketing for Augusta County, said they want to be able to help small businesses who have struggled during the pandemic.

"We just wanted to make an effort to give something back to those businesses as they work through this time, and also improving their business in the future," Castle said.

The money can be used for a variety of needs, including purchasing PPE, paying rent, updating e-commerce needs and cleaning. Castle said they wanted businesses to be able to put the money where it would help the most.

Businesses have to be located in Augusta County and have no more than 25 employees. Businesses need to apply by 9 a.m. on July 10. Businesses receiving grants will be notified by July 17, and checks will be mailed by July 24. Businesses interested in applying can find more information on the county website.

