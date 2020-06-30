Blend of virtual, in-person classes proposed for Harrisonburg students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During a work session scheduled for Tuesday night for Harrisonburg City School Board members, a proposal will lay out a draft plan for students returning to school in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Parts of the plan are likely going to change, according to Harrisonburg school superintendent Michael Richards.

Under this proposed plan, the first day of school would be August 31 to provide more time for safety and instructional preparation.

The school system would have in-person learning four days a week.

Certain identified students and those in grades Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten and 1st grade, would attend school each of the four school days.

All other students would be split in between groups and attend two of the four days based on an A/B schedule. According to the proposal attempts will be made to schedule siblings in the same A or B groups so childcare would be less of a challenge.

Under this draft proposal, in-person classes would not exceed five hours a day.

- High school: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p..m.

- Thomas Harrison Middle School, Bluestone Elementary School, Keister Elementary School, Waterman Elementary School: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

- Skyline Middle School, Smithland Elementary School, Spotswood Elementary School, Stone Spring Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

According to the proposal, students in grades 2-12 will have devices that will allow them to manage learning whether learning is face to face or virtual. To address any internet access challenges, the school system purchased mega-WiFi hot-spots and positioned them throughout the city.

Parents and guardians will have a choice of either 100% distance learning or a blend of distancing learning and in-person learning. Once a plan is approved by the school board, parents would be able to make that choice, however, they will not have the option to switch to blended schedule unless the school district announces such changes are available.

As noted, this is a draft plan and changes are likely.

School board leaders will discuss the plans at a meeting on Tuesday night.

You can read more about the return to school draft plan, by clicking here.

